Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo would prefer to join Barcelona this summer if he was to leave Juventus, amid interest from Arsenal.

With Juventus bringing in former Manchester United man Paul Pogba this summer, the future of Arthur remains up in the air. The Brazilian only started 11 games last season, so the addition of Pogba is likely to see him start even fewer games next season.

Denis Zakaria was also recently signed by the Italian club, and Arthur could be on his way out, with Arsenal showing an interest.

That’s according to Calciomercato, but the Italian outlet claims that Arthur would prefer a return to Barcelona this summer if he was to leave Juventus, rather than sign for Arsenal.

With Thomas Partey regularly injured, and Arsenal now competing in European competitions, bringing in an additional midfielder would be a smart move from Mikel Arteta.

The Premier League are also introducing five substitutions next season, rather than three, meaning increased squad depth can give clubs an advantage.

Arthur may receive more game time at Arsenal as a result, but it appears he would only return to Barcelona if he was to leave this summer.