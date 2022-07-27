Arsenal dealt blow in pursuit of midfielder who would prefer Barcelona move

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo would prefer to join Barcelona this summer if he was to leave Juventus, amid interest from Arsenal.

With Juventus bringing in former Manchester United man Paul Pogba this summer, the future of Arthur remains up in the air. The Brazilian only started 11 games last season, so the addition of Pogba is likely to see him start even fewer games next season.

Denis Zakaria was also recently signed by the Italian club, and Arthur could be on his way out, with Arsenal showing an interest.

That’s according to Calciomercato, but the Italian outlet claims that Arthur would prefer a return to Barcelona this summer if he was to leave Juventus, rather than sign for Arsenal.

Arthur in action for Juventus.
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Chelsea have been tracking Serie A star for years, but one issue could complicate transfer
Leeds looking to rival Liverpool in pursuit of Portuguese star
Everton closing in on second summer signing who only left Premier League club this month

With Thomas Partey regularly injured, and Arsenal now competing in European competitions, bringing in an additional midfielder would be a smart move from Mikel Arteta.

The Premier League are also introducing five substitutions next season, rather than three, meaning increased squad depth can give clubs an advantage.

Arthur may receive more game time at Arsenal as a result, but it appears he would only return to Barcelona if he was to leave this summer.

More Stories Arthur Melo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.