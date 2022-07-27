Chelsea are considering making a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku recently left Chelsea, returning to Inter Milan on loan. The Belgian striker only joined at the beginning of last season, but failed to have the impact expected of him.

With a lack of options able to play through the middle, Chelsea are likely to be in the market for a new striker this summer.

One man they are reportedly now showing an interest in is Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to journalist Christian Falk in the tweet below.

TRUE? Harry Kane is very interesting for Chelsea. but the Club believes that @SpursOfficial would prefer to sell Kane to a Club like Bayern instead to a English competitor if Kane won‘t sign a new contract at Tottenham @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 26, 2022

However, Tottenham would prefer to sell to a club outside of the Premier League – understandably as they won’t want to improve a rival club in England.

Chelsea have taken a risk on many strikers in the past, and many have unfortunately failed. Kane is an established Premier League striker, and it’s difficult to see him joining Chelsea and struggling.

If Chelsea are looking to begin to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, then signing Kane would be a real statement after their rivals brought in Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez respectively.