Chelsea have missed out on PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe as he decides to stay at the French club ahead of the new season.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving Chelsea already this summer, Thomas Tuchel will be active in the current transfer window hunting for replacements.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already arrived at Stamford Bridge, but it’s been no secret that Chelsea are in the market for multiple defenders this summer.

One man Chelsea have been in contact with over a potential summer move is PSG defender Kimpembe, but according to Le 10 Sport, the French international has rejected a move and wants to stay at PSG ahead of next season.

Kimpembe worked with Tuchel during his time at PSG, so it was no surprise to see the German manager interested in reuniting with his former player.

However, the Chelsea manager will have to pursue other targets, with Kimpembe uninterested in a move away from PSG this summer.

Due to Tuchel’s system, losing two centre-backs can have a huge effect on the team. Chelsea will now have to bring in multiple defenders who will have to make an immediate impact in a formation they are probably not used to, with most teams opting for a back four instead.