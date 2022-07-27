Chelsea are plotting a move to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as they begin to consider alternatives to Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have been in the market for multiple defenders this summer, with Kalidou Koulibaly secured so far from Napoli.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on a free transfer, Thomas Tuchel is likely to continue to pursue centre-backs during this transfer window.

One player they have been in discussion with is Sevilla defender Kounde, but according to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are set to win the race to sign the French defender.

As a result, Chelsea have now turned their attention to Leicester defender Fofana, according to Simon Phillips, as seen in the tweet below.

Chelsea interested in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana – as per @siphillipssport… Fofana signed 2 year contract extension at Leicester in March. Deal runs until 2027. #Fofana #CFC #LCFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 26, 2022

As stated, Fofana has a contract at Leicester until 2027, so the Premier League club are likely to demand a hefty fee to allow him to leave the club.

With Youri Tielemans out of contract next year, there is a good chance the Belgian midfielder leaves this summer, so Brendan Rodgers won’t want to see two of his star players leave without receiving a substantial transfer fee.

Leicester have been extremely quiet in the transfer window so far, with no signings as of yet.