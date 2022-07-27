Chelsea showing an interest in Crystal Palace star who is out of contract next summer

Chelsea are showing an interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha who is out of contract next summer.

Zaha has undoubtedly been one of Crystal Palace’s best players in the Premier League era. The London-born winger has spent the majority of his career at the club, barring a short spell at Manchester United.

The Ivorian is out of contract next summer, so Palace could be forced to sell him during this transfer window to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next year.

One club who are looking to take advantage are Chelsea, with Media Foot reporting that Thomas Tuchel could make Zaha a priority this summer.

Chelsea have already lost Romelu Lukaku in attack, but have brought in Raheem Sterling from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

However, the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have failed to impress since signing for the club, so more additions in forward positions could be possible this summer.

Zaha is approaching the latter stages of his career, so Chelsea are unlikely to be willing to pay too much to bring him to Stamford Bridge, but due to entering the last year of his contract, Palace may be willing to let him go on the cheap.

