Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could be available for just £8m this summer with the club keen to offload the former Ajax man.

Ziyech signed for Chelsea from Dutch club Ajax in 2020, but has failed to make the impact expected of him since moving to England.

The Moroccan international excelled in Holland, but has been unable to adapt to the pace of the Premier League.

He could now be on the move, with the Daily Mail reporting that AC Milan are stepping up their interest in the Chelsea star, who could be available for as little as £8m this summer.

Despite not working out for Chelsea, there’s undoubtedly a player in Ziyech, having proved it at Ajax, including in the Champions League.

The pace of the Italian game may suit Ziyech, and a move could reignite his career.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of interested parties if Ziyech is available for such a small fee, and it’s likely that he will be open to a move away from the club due to a lack of game time since signing for Chelsea.