Exclusive: Chelsea have been tracking Serie A star for years, but one issue could complicate transfer

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in the transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, but there could be issues surrounding a deal this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the Blues possibly facing a struggle to persuade Dumfries to move during a World Cup year.

The Netherlands international has impressed at Inter and is the clear first choice with his current club, but there would be competition from Reece James at Stamford Bridge.

Although it seems Chelsea’s interest is genuine and goes back to the player’s time at PSV, this doesn’t look like a simple move to get done, if Romano’s latest analysis is anything to go by.

“Denzel Dumfries has been a player Chelsea have been looking at since he was at PSV Eindhoven. However, so far Inter Milan have not received any official approaches or offers,” Romano explains.

“It is also necessary to understand the position of the player because there is the World Cup in a few months and at Chelsea there is Reece James as a starter in that position; Dumfries knows he needs to play regularly if he wants to be key player for Dutch national team.

“That’s why it’s not an advanced deal so far, but a player appreciated by the club and by Thomas Tuchel. Anything more than that is just speculation.”

It will be interesting to see how this progresses, but Chelsea might have to explore alternatives if they want to strengthen on that right-hand side.

Still, it’s also slightly puzzling that Dumfries is a priority given how well James has played in that position for Chelsea in recent years, with other areas of Tuchel’s squad looking more obviously in need of strengthening.