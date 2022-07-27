Done deal: Everton officially announce their second signing of the summer

Everton have officially announced their second signing of the summer, bringing in Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Vinagre on loan for the season.

After Jonjoe Kenny was released by Everton following the expiration of his contract, the Merseyside club are left with little depth in the full-back area.

Kenny was often utilised at left-back during last season, due to a lack of cover with Lucas Digne sold in January.

Now, Everton have officially announced the signing of Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon, providing additional competition for Vitalii Mykolenko.

Vinagre has already spent some time in the Premier League, having been signed by Sporting from Wolves. The Portuguese defender has worked with Everton’s Director of Football before, with Kevin Thelwell also spending some time at Wolves.

With Everton struggling financially, finding smart loan moves for players to provide increased squad depth is going to be pivotal to helping them avoid a relegation battle again next season.

With Everton currently having Ashley Cole and Leighton Baines on their coaching staff, Vinagre is in good hands. The retired duo are two of the best left-backs to have graced the Premier League and Everton fans will be hoping they can help develop Vinagre into a top player.