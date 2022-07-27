Everton are closing in on their second signing of the summer with Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Vinagre on his way to Goodison Park.

Vinagre only signed a permanent deal with Sporting Lisbon at the beginning of July, after spending last season on loan at the Portuguese club.

According to Record, Sporting Lisbon triggered a clause to sign the defender after they qualified for the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

However, it now appears they are already willing to allow Vinagre to leave the club, with the Daily Mail reporting that he is close to securing a loan move to Everton, returning to the Premier League after only a few weeks away.

Everton lost Lucas Digne to Aston Villa in January, replacing him with Vitalii Mykolenko. The Ukrainian was the only senior left-back at the club, meaning the likes of Jonjoe Kenny and Ben Godfrey had to deputise in this position.

The signing of Vinagre will allow Frank Lampard to add an attacking option at left wing-back to his squad and provide some competition for Mykolenko.

It didn’t quite work out for Vinagre at Wolves, but Everton’s Director of Football Kevin Thelwell worked with the Portuguese defender during his time at The Midlands club, and is clearly a fan of the 23-year-old.