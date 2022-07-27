Everton have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Rodriguez played a pivotal role in a Real Betis side that narrowly missed out on the Champions League places last season, finishing fifth.

The Argentina international sat in front of the defence, controlling the tempo of games and breaking up play.

Chelsea have been considering making a move for the midfielder this summer as a potential replacement for N’Golo Kante, whose contract expires next summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

However, another Premier League club have now joined the race, with journalist Cesar Luis Merlo reporting that Everton have made contact with the player ahead of a potential summer move.

After losing Fabian Delph following the expiration of his contract, Everton are without a natural holding midfielder in the squad capable of playing at a Premier League level.

Rodriguez would provide Frank Lampard with a combative midfielder who is comfortable in possession, making him the ideal signing for Everton.

The Toffees have been crying out for a midfielder who is willing to take the ball on the half turn and play progressively, as well as break up play and protect the defence.