Everton have joined West Ham and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

Burnley suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, and subsequently, some of their star players will be actively searching for moves back to the top division.

Ben Mee and James Tarkowski have already completed moves to Brentford and Everton respectively, and another Burnley man could be on his way out the door.

According to John Percy from The Telegraph in the tweet below, Everton are now in talks to sign McNeil and are hopeful of agreeing a deal.

However, only last week it was reported by Sky Sports that West Ham and Crystal Palace were both in talks to sign the relegated winger, so Everton could face some stiff competition to secure his signature.

Both West Ham and Crystal Palace enjoyed more successful seasons than Everton, so they could be a more attractive prospect for the England youth international.

However, signing for Everton will allow McNeil to link up with his former teammate Tarkowski, and with a striker like Dominic Calvert-Lewin waiting to get on the end of his crosses, he could excel at Goodison Park.