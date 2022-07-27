Everton on the verge of beating Premier League rivals to the signing of £20m Burnley star

Everton have reached an agreement with Burnley over the signing of Dwight McNeil.

The 22-year-old winger is close to completing a medical with the Toffees ahead of a move that will cost the Merseyside club a fee of around £20m reports The Athletic.

The report states that McNeil has agreed a five-year contract with Everton as Frank Lampard starts to make some moves in the transfer market after a slow start.

The winger was part of a Burnley team that was relegated from the Premier League last season and the Clarets have already seen Ben Mee and James Tarkowski leave the club this summer- with the latter also joining Lampard’s squad.

It was reported by Sky Sports last week, that West Ham and Crystal Palace were also in talks to sign McNeil but the player has chosen to join Everton. The Toffees have held a long-standing interest in Burnley star and previously explored a move for his team-mate Maxwel Cornet, but chose the Englishman instead reports The Athletic.

McNeil will leave Burnely after spending the last eight years with the club, joining their youth set-up back in 2014. The 22-year-old has played 134 for the Clarets since making his debut back in 2018 and the winger has shown that he has plenty of talent during his time in the Premier League, which Lampard will be hoping to develop further.