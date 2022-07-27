Image: Atletico Madrid fans display anti-Ronaldo banners during pre-season match

Atletico Madrid fans displayed anti-Ronaldo banners during the La Liga side’s 4-0 pre-season win over Numancia today.

The former Real Madrid star has asked Manchester United to leave the club this summer and one of the clubs linked to the superstar has been Atletico Madrid.

Atletico’s president Enrique Cerezo has already said that his club can not afford the striker. Talking to Spanish radio, Cerezo said via the Daily Mail: ‘I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid.

Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid fans wanted to make sure the move does not happen and publicly displayed their disapproval with banners stating ‘CR7 Not Welcome’.

