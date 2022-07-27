Video: “What a club” – Gabriel Jesus & Oleksandr Zinchenko look like they’re absolutely loving life at Arsenal

Arsenal have not had anywhere near the success of Manchester City in recent times, but Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko still both look delighted to be at the Emirates Stadium after both swapping Manchester for north London this summer.

Jesus moved from City to Arsenal first, with Zinchenko joining later in the window, and this video clip below shows how happy they both look after joining the Gunners…

Arsenal fans will love to see this enthusiasm from Zinchenko in particular, who looks blown away by the reception he got from the club’s travelling fans on their pre-season tour.

The Ukraine international looks like he’ll be a very promising addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, and supporters will hope this can be the start of an exciting new era after over a decade of stagnation,

