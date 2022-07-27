Journalist tips Crystal Palace striker to be a good fit for Wolves

Christian Benteke has been linked with a move to Wolves this summer and could be a good alternative to Raul Jimenez says journalist Ryan Taylor.

According to reports, the Belgium international is a target for Wolves boss Bruno Lage, after Fabio Silva joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan, who the Crystal Palace striker would replace at the club.

Wolves are in need of a striker even more after today’s report from the Telegraph, which stated Raul Jimenez could potentially be out for up to eight weeks after sustaining a knee injury against Besiktas on Saturday and had to be withdrawn in the first half.

The Mexican could potentially miss Wolves’ opening eight Premier League games and this could be Benteke’s chance to find some old form in the Premier League after slipping down the pecking order at Palace.

Benteke has scored 37 goals in his six years at Selhurst Park and has 86 overall in the Premier League. The Belgian is far from his best days at Aston Villa but would provide Lage with solid backup for Jimenez when the Mexican international returns.

Speaking about the Benteke links to Wolves, Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah I think he would [be a good alternative to Jimenez].

“Those links don’t come out of thin air and although I’ve had no information on it myself, I think with the style, Benteke is still effective, if you’re going to go down the wing and cross the ball.”

Whether Benteke moves to Wolves remains to be seen but it is clear that Bruno Lage is in dire need of a new striker for his team.