Barcelona reach agreement in principle for major transfer, Chelsea were favourites just days ago

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle over the potential transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The France international looks like becoming the latest exciting purchase for Barca, following the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in moving to the Nou Camp this summer, while Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen were also snapped up as free agents.

It’s remarkable just how quickly Barcelona have moved into pole position to sign Kounde, with the reliable Nizaar Kinsella tweeting just three days ago that Chelsea still looked the favourites to sign the 23-year-old centre-back as they entered into the final stage of negotiations…

Kounde could have been a vital signing for Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel in need of signings to replace Antonio Rudiger and Christensen.

Kalidou Koulibaly recently joined CFC from Napoli, but it’s clear one or two more defensive signings wouldn’t go amiss.

Chelsea could have other options instead of Kounde, though, with the Evening Standard mentioning Presnel Kimpembe and Josko Gvardiol.

