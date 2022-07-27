Leeds looking to rival Liverpool in pursuit of Portuguese star

Leeds look set to rival Liverpool in pursuit of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Nunes’ performances over the last season have attracted the interest of multiple clubs. His display against Manchester City in the Champions League was particularly impressive, and has led to Liverpool considering making a move for the midfielder.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, who suggest that Liverpool are yet to finish their summer transfer business.

Now, according to Record (via Sport Witness), Leeds have entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Nunes.

The report claims that a host of clubs are interested in Nunes, including Everton, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

Nunes was a regular for Sporting in the Champions League last season, so a move to Leeds may not be of interest to the 23-year-old.

Liverpool may hold an advantage over Leeds for this reason, and due to their ageing midfield, Nunes stands a good chance of becoming a regular at Anfield.

If Nunes wants to continue to develop and progress as a player, then the next natural step would be to test himself in one of the best leagues in the world.

