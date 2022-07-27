Leicester City are considering a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno as a replacement for Kasper Schmeichel.

Leno has been demoted to Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper after Mikel Arteta brought in England international Aaron Ramsdale.

The young goalkeeper has taken the opportunity with both hands, leaving Leno in a situation he isn’t used to being in.

Leno has spent the majority of his career as a number one, so he could look to leave this summer in search of first-team football.

According to Get French Football News, Leicester are willing to offer Leno a route out of Arsenal this summer, with their current goalkeeper Schmeichel edging closer to a move to French club Nice.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has plenty of Premier League experience, and was unfortunate that Arsenal decided to bring in a new number one recently.

If Schmeichel is set to leave the club, bringing in a goalkeeper who can mirror the leadership he offers will be vital.

Leicester fans may be worried going into the new season, with no new signings brought in, their number one goalkeeper on his way out and star midfielder Youri Tielemans entering the last year of his contract.