Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford takes up new role outside of football

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has taken up a role as a guest editor of Beano.

Rashford has spent a lot of time in the last few years working on projects outside of football. The England international has publicly challenged the government and campaigned for helping younger kids whose families are struggling.

Rashford recently released a children’s book titled ‘The Breakfast Club Adventures’ and has now been offered a new role in the industry.

According to the BBC, Rashford has taken up a new role as guest editor of Beano. The 24-year-old has teamed up with the children’s comic as he continues to affect the world outside of football.

Rashford is one of few footballers who are willing to speak out on the wrongdoings in the world, and for that, he should be heavily praised.

The young footballer has a platform to make a change, and rather than sitting around earning his millions, he’s actively pushing to help those less fortunate than himself.

The Manchester United man is an inspiration to youngsters in England, and hopefully, he continues to help make a change.