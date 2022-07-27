“The atmosphere is great” – Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive insight into life under Ten Hag at Man United

Fabrizio Romano has given an exclusive insight into life at Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils appointed Ten Hag from Ajax earlier this year, and it seems he’s having the desired impact, with Romano hearing nothing but positive things about the mood at the club.

The Dutch tactician has clearly implemented a new style of play, as is evident from Man Utd’s performances in pre-season, and it seems he’s happy with how the players are responding to him and his methods.

United fans will be pleased to hear this, with Romano suggesting that the positive atmosphere in the squad also looks like it now means there won’t be as many departures as he expected there to be earlier in the summer.

“I get asked a lot about possible departures at Manchester United, and earlier in the summer I expected that there could be a few players leaving,” Romano explained.

“Now, however, my news about the Manchester United dressing room is honestly all very positive. The atmosphere is great – Erik ten Hag is very happy with the approach of 99% of the players.”

MUFC endured a miserable campaign last season, but there already look like positive signs emerging after Ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Still, we’ll only know for sure how much he’s changed things once the competitive football gets going.