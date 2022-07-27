Manchester United’s new signing Lisandro Martinez has explained his decision to join the club from Ajax this summer.

The Argentina international had an impressive career in Holland under new United manager Erik ten Hag, and it looks like a good move for them to link up again at Old Trafford this season.

The Red Devils needed to strengthen in defence after some unconvincing form from the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof last season, while Eric Bailly’s future looks to be in some doubt.

However, Arsenal were also in the running to sign Martinez, and there’s no doubt Mikel Arteta could have done with bringing in an extra body at centre-back to provide a bit more depth.

Martinez has ended up at Man Utd, however, and it seems he’s happy with the move he made as he spoke to the club’s official site about the move.

He said: “It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia have also joined United this summer, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic left at the ends of their contracts.