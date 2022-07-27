Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Erik ten Hag for first time in weeks on return to rejuvenated Man United

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been back at the club’s Carrington training complex this week, and spoke to manager Erik ten Hag for the first time in weeks after missing the Red Devils’ pre-season tour.

Ronaldo’s future has been in some doubt, but Man Utd fans will have been relieved to see him turning up in his car to finally report to training yesterday morning.

The 37-year-old remains a key part of Ten Hag’s plans, according to Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside’s Substack, and it seems he finally spoke to the Dutch tactician yesterday for the first time in weeks, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo is also likely to have found the club in a much better mood upon his return, according to the MEN’s report, with the piece explaining that the morale has been lifted immensely under the new manager.

This certainly looks like it could be the start of an exciting new era for United, but will Ronaldo be a part of it?

The Portugal international remains a top player, and former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside that he hoped to see him stay.

“Obviously I hope he stays at United and scores a lot of goals again, but this has all been a big distraction that I think Ten Hag won’t have wanted. It’ll be interesting to see how their relationship progresses,” Chadwick said yesterday.

“I think Ronaldo obviously still has a lot to offer. He scored 24 goals last season, which is a great return for a striker at any level really.”