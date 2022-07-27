Manchester United transfer target Benjamin Sesko is reportedly keen to join Real Madrid this summer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo yet to begin training with Manchester United this summer, Erik ten Hag could be in the market for a striker.

The Portuguese forward is still a Manchester United player, but there’s a chance he may miss the beginning of the season due to a lack of match fitness, and at the age of 37, a replacement will be necessary in the near future.

Now, according to Defensa Central, Manchester United are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg striker Sesko, but the 19-year-old would prefer to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Slovenian international is reportedly valued at around €20m by the Austrian club, which could be a bargain for either Manchester United or Real Madrid.

Despite his age, Sesko scored 11 goals in all competitions for Salzburg last season, and has had an impressive start to the new campaign.

After just two games this season, Sesko has already scored twice for the Austrian club, once in the league and once in the cup.

Even if Ronaldo was to stay at Manchester United, Sesko could be the ideal long-term replacement.