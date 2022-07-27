Fabrizio Romano has given some exclusive insight into Marco Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid following links with Newcastle.

The Spain international is no longer as much of a regular in Madrid’s starting line up, and that has led to plenty of speculation over his future.

Sport recently claimed Newcastle were interested in Asensio, but Romano insists it’s mostly just speculation at the moment, with no concrete approaches made over the 26-year-old.

For now, Romano expects that Asensio will most likely run down his contract at the Bernabeu, giving him more options when he becomes a free agent next summer.

He adds, however, that things can change quickly.

“Despite what you may have read elsewhere, there are currently no official proposals from West Ham or Newcastle for Marco Asensio, just rumours,” Romano explains.

“If I were to make a prediction on his future, I think he has a good chance of staying at Real Madrid for another year and then deciding his next move in view of June 2023 when his current contract expires.

“So far this is the player’s strategy, but if proposals arrive in August, the situation can change quickly.”

Newcastle fans would surely love to see a big name like this moving to St James’ Park as part of their ongoing rebuild under their wealthy new Saudi owners.

Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes joined NUFC in January, while Sven Botman is another exciting new arrival at the club this summer.

Asensio could also do well to take a gamble on the Newcastle project, as it would surely offer him the chance to play more often and revive what had been a very promising career before injuries derailed his progress.