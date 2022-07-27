Journalist Dean Jones thinks Newcastle United would be ready to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to Chelsea or any other suitors this summer.

The Frenchman is a top talent who could surely flourish at a bigger club, but it’s also easy to see why he might be viewed as a frustrating player to work with.

Despite his natural ability, Saint-Maximin isn’t the most consistent, and can suffer from some questionable decision-making at times.

Jones believes that Magpies manager Eddie Howe isn’t that sold on the player and could welcome interest from Chelsea if it comes along.

The Blues would surely do well to strengthen up front after the lack of form from Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, and it’s easy to see why someone like Saint-Maximin could appeal to Thomas Tuchel and co.

Discussing the Saint-Maximin situation, Jones told Give Me Sport: “Saint-Maximin, Newcastle would drive him there, to be honest. I mean, they are looking for a buyer for Saint-Maximin, and if it was Chelsea, their eyes would light up and they would be very keen to get every penny they possibly could out of him.

“I know Tottenham have been linked to Saint-Maximin, too. Newcastle don’t see him as part of their future project.”

It will be interesting to see how things progress as the summer goes on, but it certainly seems like Chelsea could snap up a top talent here if things go their way.