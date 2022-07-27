Longstaff amazed by £21m NUFC teammate in pre-season, but Howe may replace him

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has admitted he’s been hugely impressed by the form of Miguel Almiron in pre-season.

The Magpies will be hoping for an improved season in 2022/23, with some exciting new signings coming in in recent times and having now had more time to settle in.

It’s also Eddie Howe’s first pre-season in charge of Newcastle, so it’s a good opportunity for himself to really build the squad in his own image, with Almiron seemingly taking full advantage of the chance to impress.

“It’s been really, really good,” Longstaff said of pre-season so far.

“There’s been a lot of people – Miggy has been on fire, Willy is scoring goals, Wils got one – Maxi, Matty, Murph. Everyone is chipping in and scoring goals. Bruno as well. It’s been really good so far.”

Still, this hasn’t stopped recent transfer rumours suggesting Howe could be set to replace Almiron, with Moussa Diaby and Harvey Barnes linked with NUFC in recent times.

