Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has compared young midfielder Harvey Elliott to former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta.

Elliott signed for Liverpool from Fulham in 2019, and has appeared 20 times in all competitions. The highly-rated youngster is yet to cement a regular place in the Liverpool side, but it could be his breakthrough season approaching.

The 19-year-old spent a season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, featuring 42 times for the Championship club, which would have played a pivotal role in his development, playing in a tough, physical league.

Liverpool assistant manager Lijnders has heaped praise on Elliott in his new book, set to be released in August.

“There is no such thing as like for like in football, but Harvey Elliott has some of the ingredients of Andres Iniesta and thinks like a creative midfielder,” said Lijnders, as relayed by the Mirror.

To be compared to one of the greatest midfielders ever to have played the game is a credit to the work Elliott has put in at an early age. The England youth international is still only a teenager and is already in and amongst the first-team at Liverpool.

This season could be Elliott’s chance to break through and become a regular, with Liverpool yet to sign any reinforcements in midfield.