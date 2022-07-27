PSG ready to send defensive star to West Ham for £17m

West Ham are one of a number of clubs that want to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo.

The French champions are looking to sell the centre-back this summer and are demanding a fee of around £17m for the Senegal international states Media Foot.

West Ham and Rennes are among those tracking a potential move for the 26-year-old as the Hammers look to strengthen their backline after already signing Nayef Aguerd this summer.

The new West Ham centre-back recently had successful surgery on an ankle injury he unfortunately sustained in a pre-season friendly against Rangers and there is no timescale on his return, states The Athletic.

Diallo would help fix this short-term problem whilst also giving Moyes options once Aguerd returns.

Diallo has not been able to tie down a starting spot in the current PSG squad for some time, despite being at the club since 2019. A new challenge, where the Senegal star could be a regular starter, could appeal to the 26-year-old and that’s if PSG don’t hunt him out the door first.

The low transfer fee could attract the Irons into making a formal move for the PSG star as they look to cover for Aguerd whilst the Moroccan recovers from his injury.