Arsenal transfer exclusive: Gunners have been in talks over “incredible opportunity” for months

Arsenal have been in talks over a potential transfer move for Youri Tielemans for some time, with Fabrizio Romano insisting he’s not aware of any concerns involving the player.

There’s been a surprising lack of progress on this saga in recent times, despite Tielemans being in the final year of his contract with Leicester City.

The Belgium international could surely strengthen Arsenal and several other top clubs, and Romano admits he feels it’s an “incredible opportunity” for big clubs in this summer’s transfer window.

For now, however, Romano believes Arsenal may be focusing on selling players instead.

“There’s been some speculation that Arsenal are concerned about Youri Tielemans’ physicality, but I have no news on any issues like this,” Romano wrote in his latest CaughtOffside column on Substack.

“My latest update on the situation is that Arsenal have been in contact for the Belgian midfielder for months, but the priority goes to the outgoings in that position.

“Leicester have not received any proposals so far, but my prediction is that he will end up leaving. He has a year left on his contract, and I think Tielemans being available for a reduced price of £30-35m is an incredible opportunity for big clubs.”

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal move for Tielemans later in the transfer window, but there’s surely a risk that someone else will come along and try to sign him if they don’t move fast.

The 25-year-old has had a fine career at the King Power Stadium and looks capable of playing for a top European side.