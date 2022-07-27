Tottenham are not currently in talks over a transfer move for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, Spurs do have excellent relations with Maddison’s representatives, according to Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside vis Substack.

It will be interesting to see if this serves Tottenham well later in the transfer window if they ever do decide to step up their interest in Maddison.

Romano is aware of the transfer rumours linking the England international with a move to north London, but for now he insists the club are focusing on player sales instead.

It’s been a busy summer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with big names like Richarlison and Yves Bissouma coming in, so there isn’t an obvious need to keep on spending.

Maddison is an exciting talent, however, and Romano admits he looks like a player who deserves a big move at some point in his career.

“There is currently no negotiation between Tottenham and Leicester for Maddison; relations with his agents are excellent but so far the situation is quiet,” Romano explains.

“Tottenham have already made a lot of quality signings, and are now only focused on selling Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon and many other players.

“For me, I think James Maddison deserves a top move, but we must also respect Leicester who cannot lose all their top players.2