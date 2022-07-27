Manchester City and Tottenham have emerged as two clubs interested in signing Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta.

Spurs had a bid of around €40m for the Brazilian rejected in January by the French club, reports L’Équipe, with City being the most advanced club in discussions for the 24-year-old at present.

Paqueta has been linked with a move to Premier League all summer, with Arsenal and Newcastle being the clubs showing the most interest, but L’Equipe states that the Lyon star is not currently interested in the prospect of joining any of the two clubs and would prefer a move to either Man City or Tottenham.

Paqueta asked to leave Lyon earlier this summer, after refusing to begin negotiations on a contract renewal with Les Gones. His current deal expires in 2025, so the French club could get a really good price for the Brazil star.

That price Lyon wants is not named in the L’Equipe report but the €60m Lyon received for Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham three years ago could be the marker.

Man City will only pay that fee for Paqueta if Bernardo Silva leaves the club this summer so although the Manchester club are in the lead for the 24-year-old, there are many variables still at play in any potential transfer – which could bring the other English clubs back into play.