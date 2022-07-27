Video: Man United target scores impressive goal vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko has given Red Bull Salzburg a 1-0 lead over Liverpool in their pre-season clash. 

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Man United amongst other clubs this week, but any potential deal is not imminent or advanced as of now states Fabrizio Romano.

Sesko showed exactly why he is being watched by some of Europe’s biggest clubs; showing pace, awareness and good finishing to give his side the lead over the Premier League side, which can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Two huge Premier League clubs emerge as destinations for Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta
Journalist tips Crystal Palace striker to be a good fit for Wolves
PSG ready to send defensive star to West Ham for £17m
More Stories Benjamin Sesko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.