Video: Mikel Arteta leaves players speechless after emotional speech in new All or Nothing clip

Arsenal started last season’s Premier League campaign with three defeats and nobody felt that more than Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners were in the relegation zone of the Premier League after defeats to Brentford, Manchester City and Chelsea, and needed a win at home to Norwich to end the losing run.

Arteta knew how important the match was for Arsenal’s season and fans now get to see the Gunners manager’s pre-match speech before that game.

In a new clip from the upcoming All or Nothing: Arsenal series, Arteta can be heard giving the incredible speech in which he touches on his childhood health complications, his emotional state after the Man City defeat and family.

The Arsenal players looked speechless after their manager’s words and went on to win the match 1-0.