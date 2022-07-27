West Ham United would have been better off signing Armando Broja from Chelsea instead of Gianluca Scamacca, according to former Hammers defender Glen Johnson.

Johnson is a big fan of Broja, who was recently linked with a £30million move to the London Stadium, but it seems Chelsea moved to block the player’s departure.

Although Scamacca also looks a promising talent, Johnson is unsure if he was really the best option for his former club.

“I would have potentially opted for Armando Broja over Gianluca Scamacca,” the former England international said.

“But it is exciting that West Ham are spending that sort of money on a striker. Scamacca is going to have to deliver.

“I would have only opted for Broja because he’s got Premier League experience already but hopefully I’m wrong and he can smash in 25 goals.”

West Ham needed a new striker this summer, so it was probably wise to move for an alternative if progress wasn’t being made on Broja.

The young Albania international may, however, still move to another Premier League club, so David Moyes and co. could live to regret missing out on him if he ends up shining for one of their rivals.