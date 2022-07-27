West Ham ready to pay whatever to sign star man but Moyes fears he will say no

West Ham United are reportedly desperate to seal the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Filip Kostic.

However, reports claim that Hammers manager David Moyes is not that confident the Serbia international will agree to the move.

For the time being, West Ham have agreed a fee with Frankfurt for Kostic, but the player has not yet made up his mind about a move to the London Stadium.

Kostic has just a year left on his current contract and that could mean he’ll decide to wait it out and leave the Bundesliga side on a free transfer in a year’s time.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham fear this will count against them, even though they’re ready to pay what’s required to get the deal done.

Gianluca Scamacca has just joined WHUFC and they’re also being linked with Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.