Wolves hit with huge pre-season blow as star suffers knee injury

Wolves have received a huge blow before their season begins as Raul Jimenez could potentially be out for up to eight weeks through injury.

That’s according to the Telegraph journalist John Percy, who reports that the Mexican picked up a knee injury in a pre-season friendly and could be out for up to eight weeks, potentially ruling the striker out of Wolves’ opening eight Premier League games.

Jimenez sustained the knee injury against Besiktas on Saturday and had to be withdrawn in the first half. The match finished 3-0 to Bruno Lage’s side with the 31-year-old scoring the opener for the Premier League club, highlighting just what they will be missing.

This will come as a huge blow to Lage as the Portuguese coach will be looking to kick on from their 10th place finish last season during the upcoming campaign.

Jimenez provided Wolves with six goals and four assists last season after coming back from a serious head injury the year before. The Mexican would have been hoping to better that tally this season but that has now suffered a big blow.

On the bright side, the transfer window is still open for Wolves to find a short-term solution or they could put all their faith into Hwang Hee-chan, who had a bright spell during the start of last season before that tailed off.

Bruno Lage’s side start their season on August 6th, with an away trip to Leeds; their season is off to a bad start before a ball has even been kicked.