Trio of high-profile forwards from super clubs offered to Newcastle

Newcastle United have been on the hunt for a forward all summer but despite being linked to many stars have failed to recruit any to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney have been two strikers heavily linked with a move to St. James’ Park this summer, as reported by the Daily Mirror, whilst the Magpies dropped out of the race to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims, who joined Paris Saint-Germain instead.

According to 90min, the club would ideally like to sign a wide forward and a striker, though Newcastle’s ability to spend big is hampered somewhat by the need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations during the current window.

In order to fix their problem, the Tyneside club have been offered several high-profile forwards over the course of the last few weeks.

Three of these have been Timo Werner, Memphis Depay and Nicolas Pepe; who are top-class players currently struggling to hold down a starting spot in their current teams due to a lack of consistency – although Depay had his season disrupted by injury.

90min states that a number of players have been offered to Newcastle by agents and intermediaries in recent weeks, with the Magpies currently considering the options that have been forward to them.

In addition to being offered players, 90min reports that Watford duo Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr are also being considered by Newcastle.

According to Foot Mercato, the Hornets are willing to let Sarr leave this summer if they receive an offer of around €35m for the winger but if Newcastle are going to spend that type of money, it would be more beneficial to recruit Werner or Depay – who can play as a striker and out wide.