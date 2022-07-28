Memphis Depay’s departure from Barcelona looking stronger

Memphis Depay’s days as a Barcelona player are numbered after Xavi told him weeks ago that he is not in his plans for the upcoming season.

Barcelona have recruited big this summer, bringing in Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, as well as re-signing Ousmane Dembele. The Catalan side are stacked in the top half of the pitch and it is one area where they can afford to sell players in order to bring in some much-needed cash.

Barca are said to be looking for around €20m for Depay, reports Todofichajes, with the Dutch star being linked to several clubs over the past few weeks.

According to 90min, Depay is one of a number of players that have been offered to Newcastle by agents and intermediaries in recent weeks but a move that looks more likely for the forward is Juventus, states Todofichajes.

Juve are looking to add a second striker to their squad to provide backup for Dusan Vlahovic next season and Depay would be a great fit as he has the quality and can play out wide as well.

Contact between parties has already taken place, according to the report, with a move to Turin looking stronger for the Dutch international.