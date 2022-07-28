After a lengthy pursuit, it looks as if Leeds United may lose out on Belgian forward Charles de Ketelaere. The 21-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from Yorkshire but recent signs point to the fact that he may finally end up going to Serie A, to play for Milan.

Scoring 18 goals for Club Brugge last season, his name has been well-known to scouts around the continent for some time, but de Ketelaere took a decisive step forward last season. Jesse Marsch’s side made their interest clear early on, but it appears they may be beaten to his signature as negotiations near their decisive point.

Is Charles de Ketelaere destined for Milan? ??? pic.twitter.com/h95eakPBSx — ELEVEN Football (@ElevenSportsFB) July 23, 2022

The clubs seem content to put up the money, but de Ketelaere’s decision to go to Milan looks to be key. However that’s a mistake, according to former Dutch international Jan Mulder. Now a pundit, Mulder has claimed that de Ketelaere will regret choosing Milan over Leeds. Sport Witness carried his words.

“Charles does not want to live and play football at a club that fought against relegation last season. But Leeds, under coach [Marcelo] Bielsa, played some of the nicest football in the world in recent years.”

“Under Red Bull Salzburg-American Jesse Marsch, who wanted De Ketelaere and immediately pledged the requested 40 million, they are doing about as well in terms of attack. (That’s) exactly the game that suits De Ketelaere. The Premier League, where the pace is murderous and the opposition fiercer, is better and much more attractive than the bygone glory of Serie A.”

“Charles chooses the worshippers of sentiment. The mistake of the year.”

Even if there is an argument that the Premier League is the place to be at the moment, the pull of a historic club like Milan, with seven Champions Leagues to their name, cannot be understated. De Ketelaere will also be able to call San Siro home and compete in Europe next season, where his talents may shine just as bright. Equally, at 21, de Ketelaere has plenty of time to move to the Premier League down the line.