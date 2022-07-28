Newcastle United have reportedly changed their minds about pursuing a potential transfer deal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Albania international’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer, but for now it seems he’s struggling to get a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The latest update on Broja is that Newcastle have cooled their interest in him as he would only want to join if he could be the club’s guaranteed first choice, according to the Telegraph.

The Magpies, however, had planned to have him as more of a rotation player up front, so this deal now looks to be off the table, at least for the time being.

Chelsea fans may well be hoping by now that Broja simply stays put, as he looks to have a big future ahead of him.

Still only 20 years of age, the young forward impressed on loan at Southampton last season and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is known to rate him very highly.

With Romelu Lukaku leaving this summer and no replacement coming in yet, perhaps Broja could step up for the Blues?