Arsenal join up with KSI and Logan Paul to help players perform

KSI and Logan Paul’s drink, PRIME, has started a new partnership with Arsenal to provide the product for the London club’s players and fans.

Prime is a hydration drink, which has a coconut water base and boasts BCAA to aid muscle recovery, B vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes. The company was founded by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul in January this year and the pair have been working on building the product’s reputation ever since.

This is a big deal for the pair as they team up with one of the biggest football clubs in the world. According to Arsenal, PRIME will be available for supporters to purchase throughout home matchdays at the Emirates Stadium, starting at Saturday’s Emirates Cup fixture against Sevilla.

PRIME X ARSENAL This is honestly one of the greatest days of my life. A childhood dream. To be able to sponsor Arsenal with Prime and have it at the stadium for everyone to drink including the players!!! Feeling good about Arsenal this season too so I’m gassed @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/EpRg6hnDdT — ksi (@KSI) July 28, 2022

Speaking about the deal, lifelong Arsenal fan KSI stated: “This is honestly one of the greatest days of my life. A childhood dream. To be able to sponsor Arsenal with Prime and have it at the stadium for everyone to drink including the players!!! Feeling good about Arsenal this season too so I’m gassed.”

From Arsenal’s point of view, this is a smart move by the Gunners, as it will draw the YouTubers’ younger fans towards the club. Every club is trying to gain a small edge over one another these days and it could prove financially beneficial in the long run.