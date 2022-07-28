Arsenal star heading to France on loan with Friday medical scheduled

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares is set to join Olympique Marseille on loan for the upcoming season. 

The two clubs have a full agreement in place for a loan deal, which will not include a buy option, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old will undergo his medical on Friday and the final checks of the contract will take place this evening before everything is officially signed.

Tavares joined Arsenal last summer from Benfica, with the Gunners paying the Portuguese side around £8m for the left-back, reported Sky Sports. The Portuguese player provided cover for Kieran Tierney last season and got several chances due to the Scotland international picking up some injuries throughout the campaign.

The Portugal star was often hit or miss when on the pitch for Arsenal, but most often it was the latter of the two. Mikel Arteta has brought in Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City this summer and although it is uncertain how the Spaniard will use the Ukrainian, the 25-year-old is certainly another option for left-back.

The loan deal suggests Arsenal still have plans for Tavares in the future, which seems sensible as he’s still young and has the potential to improve during his experience away from the Emirates this season.

