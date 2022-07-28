Arsenal & League Two club agree loan deal for highly-rated England youth international

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly set to loan out talented young goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

The 20-year-old England youth international is highly regarded at the Emirates Stadium and is being tipped for a big future with the Gunners, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted about the move.

See below for details as a deal looks to be in place for Okonkwo to move on loan to Crewe until 2023…

Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping that Okonkwo can have a good experience whilst out on loan, and return to the club a better player.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea join Manchester United in the race to sign young striker
Discussions have taken place over Arsenal star being cleared for free transfer a year early
Erik ten Hag gives approval to bring French international to Manchester United

The north London giants have done well to promote players from their academy in recent times, with Bukayo Saka undoubtedly the stand-out success story in that department, while Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have also made an impact in the senior side.

Arsenal currently have Aaron Ramsdale as their established number one, but Okonkwo surely has the potential to challenge him in a few years’ time.

More Stories Arthur Okonkwo Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.