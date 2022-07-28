Arsenal & League Two club agree loan deal for highly-rated England youth international

Arsenal are reportedly set to loan out talented young goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

The 20-year-old England youth international is highly regarded at the Emirates Stadium and is being tipped for a big future with the Gunners, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted about the move.

See below for details as a deal looks to be in place for Okonkwo to move on loan to Crewe until 2023…

Arsenal third goalkeeper and England youth international Arthur Okonkwo is now set to join Crewe Alexandra on loan. ???? #AFC Full agreement now in place, loan deal until 2023. Okonkwo, highly rated by the club and considered big part of the future at Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/tfJx53KgCJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping that Okonkwo can have a good experience whilst out on loan, and return to the club a better player.

The north London giants have done well to promote players from their academy in recent times, with Bukayo Saka undoubtedly the stand-out success story in that department, while Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have also made an impact in the senior side.

Arsenal currently have Aaron Ramsdale as their established number one, but Okonkwo surely has the potential to challenge him in a few years’ time.