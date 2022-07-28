Discussions have taken place over Arsenal star being cleared for free transfer a year early

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has reportedly held talks over a possible early exit from the club on a free transfer.

See the tweet below from Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto, which states that Bellerin’s representatives have met with Arsenal to discuss a departure this summer, possibly for no fee.

Bellerin spent last season on loan at Real Betis, and it seems they’re keen to keep him, though they have concerns over his wage demands.

See below for details on the Spain international, who could leave the Emirates Stadium on the cheap, or even on a free this summer, one year before his contract comes to an end…

? Tema Bellerín: ? El representante, en charlas con el Arsenal. Contrato hasta 2023. ? La idea es salir al menor coste posible, incluso gratis. ? El jugador se quiere ir. Además del Betis, hay otros clubes interesados. El salario, 4M€ netos, un problema. ?? @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/45J7ztFVJ9 — Relevo (@relevo) July 28, 2022

Bellerin had been a key player for Arsenal for many years, but there’s no doubt that his form has gone downhill in recent times, and that he’s had trouble staying fit.

It’s probably for the best for all involved now if he moves on this summer, and one imagines AFC might not be too averse to allowing him to walk away for free.