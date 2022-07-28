Exit close: Arsenal ace poised to be cleared for loan transfer to Euro giants

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares reportedly looks close to being cleared for a loan transfer to Marseille.

The young Portuguese defender only joined the Gunners last summer, but he’s struggled to impress when he’s been given a run in Mikel Arteta’s side, and the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko now means he’s even less likely to see much playing time.

According to the Daily Express, it now seems that Marseille will be Tavares’ destination, despite the 22-year-old also having interest from Lille and Atalanta this summer.

The Express note that Arsenal weren’t keen on letting Tavares join Atalanta as they wanted a purchase option in the loan.

This suggests Arsenal could still have plans for Tavares in the future, which seems sensible as he’s still young and has the potential to improve with experience away on loan this season.

For now, however, having Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney as options at left-back makes Arteta’s squad look very solid for the season ahead.

Writing exclusively on CaughtOffside’s Substack recently, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Pablo Mari and Lucas Torreira could be joining Tavares in leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer.