Barcelona to consider alternative solution to Frenkie de Jong issue

The news that Manchester United were interested in signing Frenkie de Jong emerged in the middle of May, but over two months later, there has been no material movement in the matter.

The Dutch midfielder seems to have turned down every attempt from Erik ten Hag to bring him to Old Trafford, even if a deal between the two clubs has been done. Chelsea had emerged as potential destination for de Jong, but equally they don’t appear to have entered into negotiations with Barcelona.

However Barcelona themselves are under pressure to see de Jong out the door. If de Jong does not reduce his salary, then the Catalans may struggle to register some of their array of new signings. As the chosen sacrificial lamb, Barcelona are working on alternative methods to try and muddle their way through the situation.

Sport say that Barcelona may now be offering de Jong out on loan. That way Barcelona would be able to save the entirety of his salary and potentially include a buy-clause in his contract.

This could open a door for the likes of Chelsea, who might not be willing to shell out such a large fee for a player not already in their plans. However it seems unlikely, regardless of the terms, that de Jong will end up choosing to play his football at Manchester United next season.