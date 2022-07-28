Newcastle United positioned to clinch potential €50million transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘positioned’ to clinch the transfer of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.

The highly-rated 21-year-old is said to be a target for both Newcastle and a club in the Bundesliga, and could move for around €50million, according to a report from French outlet Media Foot.

It seems this would not put Newcastle off from pursuing a deal, with the Magpies supposedly ready to pay that price, which would make the France Under-21 international their club-record purchase.

Newcastle’s wealthy owners have invested a great deal into the team since their takeover early last season, with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman recently moving to St James’ Park.

Benoit Badiashile in action for Monaco
NUFC fans will hope to see other big names coming in, and Badiashile’s arrival would certainly be some statement of intent by the club.

If Eddie Howe can partner Badiashile alongside Botman in defence, he’ll have one of the finest young centre-back pairings in Europe.

