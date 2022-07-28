Chelsea are taking a look at Atalanta defender Joakim Maehle to bolster their options in the wing-back positions.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that both Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could be heading to Barcelona this summer. The Spanish pair often provided cover at wing-back for Chelsea, so this would leave them short if they were to leave the club.

Signing a player capable of playing on either flank would be ideal, but there are not many who are comfortable doing so.

However, one player who has regularly played at both left and right wing-back is Atalanta star Maehle. Now, according to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are considering making a move for the Danish international.

Maehle tends to split half his time on either side of the defence, so could provide adequate cover for both Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

The 25-year-old would also provide an attacking threat, having scored nine times in just 29 games for Denmark.

A wing-back may not be a priority, with Chelsea struggling for numbers in defence and attack, but adding another option, especially with five substitutions being introduced, could be some smart business.