Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

With Chelsea losing Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan, and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s future up in the air, both Premier League clubs could be in the market for a centre-forward this summer.

The young striker has started this season on fire for Salzburg, whose campaign has already begun, scoring two goals in as many games.

The 19-year-old also scored against Liverpool in a recent pre-season friendly, and he’s now attracting the interest of Premier League clubs.

According to Media Foot, Chelsea have now joined Manchester United in the race to sign Sesko.

If either Chelsea or Manchester United can unlock the full potential of Sesko, then it could be some unbelievable business.

Salzburg have produced an array of talent in recent years, none better than Erling Haaland.

Sesko will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Haaland, making the move from the Austrian club, to one of the elite sides in Europe.