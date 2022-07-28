Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of defensive transfer target Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are considering making a move for Inter Milan defender Skriniar this summer. With multiple defenders out the door, Thomas Tuchel will be in the market for a new central defender.

However, Chelsea were set to face competition from PSG to secure his signature, according to SportItalia, but the report claims that PSG are now unwilling to meet the £58.7m asking price, and will only pay around the £50m mark.

If Chelsea are desperate to get their man, and the financial side of the deal isn’t too much of an issue, then they could have a free run at signing the Inter Milan defender.

Skriniar has played in a back three at times, so he should be able to adapt to Tuchel’s system with ease.

Inter Milan and Chelsea have recently dealt with each other for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, so if the two clubs maintained a good relationship, then we may see a move for Skriniar materialise before the end of the window.