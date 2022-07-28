Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of defensive transfer target

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of defensive transfer target Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan. 

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are considering making a move for Inter Milan defender Skriniar this summer. With multiple defenders out the door, Thomas Tuchel will be in the market for a new central defender.

However, Chelsea were set to face competition from PSG to secure his signature, according to SportItalia, but the report claims that PSG are now unwilling to meet the £58.7m asking price, and will only pay around the £50m mark.

More Stories / Latest News
Exit close: Arsenal ace poised to be cleared for loan transfer to Euro giants
Chelsea are taking a look at Danish star to bolster their wide options
Club in U-turn over potential Chelsea transfer raid due to player demand

If Chelsea are desperate to get their man, and the financial side of the deal isn’t too much of an issue, then they could have a free run at signing the Inter Milan defender.

Skriniar has played in a back three at times, so he should be able to adapt to Tuchel’s system with ease.

Inter Milan and Chelsea have recently dealt with each other for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, so if the two clubs maintained a good relationship, then we may see a move for Skriniar materialise before the end of the window.

 

More Stories Milan Skriniar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.